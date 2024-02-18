CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $23.05 on Thursday. CEVA has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.06 million, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.10.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,906,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

