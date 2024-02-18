CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

CG Oncology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CG Oncology news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.