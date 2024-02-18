Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 90,631 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,631 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Merit Medical Systems worth $48,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after purchasing an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 306,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

