Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $904,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after acquiring an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

