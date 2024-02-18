Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.96. 593,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $252.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

