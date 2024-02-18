Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 46,902 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial accounts for 2.0% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $60,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

SF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

