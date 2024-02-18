Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,181 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $53.49. 599,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,119. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.