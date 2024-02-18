Channing Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356,245 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises approximately 2.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $82,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,142,000 after buying an additional 112,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,956,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $120.43. 1,025,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

