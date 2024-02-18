Channing Capital Management LLC Has $40.20 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Boyd Gaming worth $40,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 112.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $236,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 693,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $52.42 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

