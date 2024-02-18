Channing Capital Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

