Channing Capital Management LLC Has $63.46 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises 2.1% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Wintrust Financial worth $63,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 191,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,628. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.