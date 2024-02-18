Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $9.54 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,600. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $350.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

