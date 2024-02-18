Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Regal Rexnord worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 46.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,813. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -185.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.63.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

