Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Entegris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after buying an additional 608,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,920. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

