Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,149,806 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 550.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149,806 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Old National Bancorp worth $54,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 2,316,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,060. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

