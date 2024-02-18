Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Belden makes up 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $68,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Belden by 403.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 252,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,409. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

