Channing Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,204 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. 1,697,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

See Also

