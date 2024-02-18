Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 103,550 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,290,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,550 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $52,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 169,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,155,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Free Report

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

