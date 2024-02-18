Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 10,613 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,359,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

