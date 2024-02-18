Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 106,492 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,492 shares during the period. SPX Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of SPX Technologies worth $67,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPX Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 236,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. 187,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,253. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

