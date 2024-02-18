Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 19,072 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. SouthState comprises 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of SouthState worth $57,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SouthState by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $85.35. 543,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Report on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.