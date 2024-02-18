Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 711 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.90. 1,329,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average is $219.35.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

