China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Up 3.3 %

CJJD opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

