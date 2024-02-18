China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Stock Price Up 27.7%

Shares of China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) rose 27.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

China Vanke Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

