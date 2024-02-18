Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,188,000. Broadcom makes up 3.5% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.59 on Friday, reaching $1,245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,949. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,295.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $583.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,158.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

