Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,625 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000. AbbVie makes up about 2.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,807. The stock has a market cap of $319.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

