Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,681 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,681 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $13,084,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 247.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 391,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 278,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 231,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 432,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 58.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliance Resource Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 38,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $834,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,359,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,735,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,552 shares of company stock worth $3,239,058. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.