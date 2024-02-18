Chiron Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1,193.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,295 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.45. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

