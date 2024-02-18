Chiron Investment Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $243.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.46. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

