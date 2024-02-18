Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $385,000 in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,431,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPEL by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $87.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley decreased their target price on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

