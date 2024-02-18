Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,047 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,000. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,471,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. 8,936,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

