Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

AMD traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 53,940,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,358,328. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a PE ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

