Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $4.84 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000. EOG Resources comprises 2.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

EOG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.56. 4,151,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,314. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

