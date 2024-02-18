Chiron Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,708 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META traded down $10.71 on Friday, hitting $473.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,324,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,741,792. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $488.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

