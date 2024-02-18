CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.39. Approximately 32,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 29,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63.

