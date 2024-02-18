CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $60,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.96. The company had a trading volume of 593,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,349. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

