CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,474,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $87,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,490. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.