CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,474,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $87,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,490. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.
In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
