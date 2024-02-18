CI Investments Inc. Has $112.09 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,615,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $112,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. 7,077,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

