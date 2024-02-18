CI Investments Inc. Has $141.95 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,200 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $141,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,880,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,127. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

