CI Investments Inc. Has $217.59 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $217,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,569. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

