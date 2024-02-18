CI Investments Inc. Has $580.94 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mastercard worth $580,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.28. The company has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $474.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

