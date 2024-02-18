CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $124,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,359,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,672,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

