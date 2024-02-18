CI Investments Inc. Purchases 62,293 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 19.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 14.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 536,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,883,000 after purchasing an additional 85,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $655.74. 1,336,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,732. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $664.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

