CI Investments Inc. Purchases 69,440 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 531,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $73,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.57. 15,557,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

