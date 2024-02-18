CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 68,458 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.9% of CI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $158,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $43.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $546.66. 10,328,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $247.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

