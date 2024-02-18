CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,063,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,436 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 1.36% of Sensata Technologies worth $78,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 3,610,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

