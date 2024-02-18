CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 137,259 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.69% of Cheniere Energy worth $272,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,446,000. Loews Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,115. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.