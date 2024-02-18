CI Investments Inc. Sells 1,981,671 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,981,671 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $101,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,116,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,951,316. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

