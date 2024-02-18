CI Investments Inc. Sells 84,526 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,526 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $67,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day moving average is $182.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

