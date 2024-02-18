CI Investments Inc. Sells 847,752 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 847,752 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.2% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $208,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,940,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,358,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.